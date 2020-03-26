Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:MED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.37) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) by GBX 0.13 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON MED traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 10.30 ($0.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.20. Intelligent Ultrasound Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes intelligent ultrasound software and simulation platforms for training of medical professionals worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Simulation and Clinical. The company offers ScanTrainer, an ultrasound skill training stimulator that offers curriculum-based teaching using real patient scans with haptic feedback, real-time assisted guidance, and comprehensive metric-based assessment in one system; HeartWorks, an anatomically correct, virtual, and beating 3D heart that is unrivalled in the teaching of cardiac anatomy and manikin-based simulation in echocardiography; and BodyWorks, an ultra-realistic female patient simulator designed for interactive point of care ultrasound scenario training, as well as ORISM Bronchoscopy Simulator, an operating room simulation equipment that provides training for common diagnostic procedure.

