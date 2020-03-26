Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,715,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 111,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 58,258 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

