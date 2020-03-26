Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.95. 1,915,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

