Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,887 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.2% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $95,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.37. 92,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,217. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.