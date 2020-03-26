Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 5,860,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

