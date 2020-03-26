Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,257,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $30,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.