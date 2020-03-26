Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €1.30 ($1.51) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ISP. HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.67) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($3.02) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.24 ($2.61).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.