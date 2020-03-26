Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Intu Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 35.46 ($0.47).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

LON INTU opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Thursday. Intu Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 112.15 ($1.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.31.

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.