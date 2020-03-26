Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 35.46 ($0.47).

Shares of INTU stock traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3.79 ($0.05). 10,782,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.15 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

