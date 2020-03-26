Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 26.56 ($0.35).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Intu Properties alerts:

LON:INTU opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 112.15 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.