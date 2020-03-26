Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,777 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.65. 5,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

