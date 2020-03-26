Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.86% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

PZD stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,750. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Invesco Cleantech ETF Profile

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

