Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 7.64% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of PIZ traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,391. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

