Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Position Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at $555,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,086,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.