Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219,753 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,156,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,311. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

