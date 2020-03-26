Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 47,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,819. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.