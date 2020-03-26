Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22.

