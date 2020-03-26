Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 289.6% from the February 27th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VGM stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 268,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,793. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 904.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,652 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 665,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45,919 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

