Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sandler O’Neill cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 45,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,137. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.19.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,922.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,014.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Insiders have purchased 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $319,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

