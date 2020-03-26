Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 26th (ACM, AEO, ALTG, AMGN, AMZN, ANF, APA, APD, AXTA, BABA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 26th:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $245.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $140.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $118.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €107.00 ($124.42) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €4.00 ($4.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €6.60 ($7.67) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $30.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $84.00 to $58.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.50 ($11.05) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $71.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an above average rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $240.00 to $195.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $60.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $100.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €68.50 ($79.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $48.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $36.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target cut by Stephens from $115.00 to $82.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $16.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $22.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 100 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €123.00 ($143.02) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $56.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $25.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $30.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.40. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $229.00 to $204.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $22.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €185.00 ($215.12) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $63.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $87.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $100.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $59.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $148.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $101.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $276.00 to $273.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $44.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.25 ($7.27) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $7.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 80 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $75.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $122.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Team (NYSE:TISI) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $9.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $6.00 to $2.50. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $310.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €52.80 ($61.40) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $77.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $23.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 350 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

