Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spin Master (TOY)

3/20/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$22.00 to C$13.00.

3/16/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$19.00.

3/6/2020 – Spin Master was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$47.00.

3/6/2020 – Spin Master was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$35.00.

3/6/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$33.00 to C$20.00.

3/6/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$27.00.

3/5/2020 – Spin Master was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$41.00.

3/5/2020 – Spin Master was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.

3/3/2020 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$35.00.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.74. 135,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,306. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.14. Spin Master Corp has a 12 month low of C$9.73 and a 12 month high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

