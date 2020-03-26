Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 26th (ACEL, ALLK, AQB, ARHVF, BDC, CATS, CNI, CP, CWEGF, DRI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 26th:

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.75.

Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR). Evercore ISI issued an inline rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:KVAEF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $164.00.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

