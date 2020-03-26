Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Smart Metering Systems (SMS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON: SMS) recently:

3/24/2020 – Smart Metering Systems had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/24/2020 – Smart Metering Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 720 ($9.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Smart Metering Systems was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 520 ($6.84).

3/18/2020 – Smart Metering Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/12/2020 – Smart Metering Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/12/2020 – Smart Metering Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 776 ($10.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 735 ($9.67).

2/3/2020 – Smart Metering Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Smart Metering Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SMS traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 604.50 ($7.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.10. Smart Metering Systems PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 742 ($9.76). The stock has a market cap of $690.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Smart Metering Systems PLC will post 2523.9999046 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.58 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $2.30. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.25%.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Alan Foy purchased 80,645 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £466,128.10 ($613,165.09).

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

