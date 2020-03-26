Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

3/25/2020 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/25/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Microsoft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/27/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2020 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $186.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $161.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microsoft reported stellar second-quarter results. The company is benefiting from robust Commercial business. Moreover, Azure’s expanding customer base is a key catalyst. The company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications like Office 365, Dynamics, Outlook mobile and Teams. Further, acquisitions like PlayFab and GitHub expand Microsoft’s total addressable market (TAM) and penetration. Additionally, latest contract wins from the Department of Defense remain notable. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, declining console sales are likely to weigh on gaming revenues. Moreover, increasing expenditure on product development amid stiff competition from the likes of Google, Apple, and Sony is likely to limit margin expansion.”

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $192.00.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $174.00 to $203.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $155.00 to $174.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.86.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 34,448 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,123,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.