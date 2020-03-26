Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zscaler (ZS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2020 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Zscaler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

3/24/2020 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zscaler Inc. operates as a cloud security company. It focuses on transforming networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first. The company’s flagship services consist of Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access engages on securing connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location or network. Zscaler Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

3/19/2020 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zscaler Inc. operates as a cloud security company. It focuses on transforming networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first. The company’s flagship services consist of Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access engages on securing connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location or network. Zscaler Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

2/21/2020 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Zscaler had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/21/2020 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Zscaler had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2020 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zscaler Inc. operates as a cloud security company. It focuses on transforming networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first. The company’s flagship services consist of Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access engages on securing connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location or network. Zscaler Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

ZS opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -118.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $5,941,153.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,389.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,651 shares in the company, valued at $887,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,607 shares of company stock worth $14,235,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

