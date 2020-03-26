Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 496.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 238,243 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

