Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,593 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 648 call options.

In related news, insider Barbara White purchased 15,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 88,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,734. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRBP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

