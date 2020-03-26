Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM)

ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,456 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 531% compared to the typical daily volume of 548 call options.

ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF has a 12-month low of $737.00 and a 12-month high of $905.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.827 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

