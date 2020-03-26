Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,264 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,044% compared to the typical volume of 72 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,849,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 50,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,863.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Thomas Durkin purchased 10,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,399.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

