Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,536 call options on the company. This is an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 721 call options.

Shares of AUDC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.40 million, a P/E ratio of 183.97 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $27,142,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in AudioCodes by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 394,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 58,627 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in AudioCodes by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 182,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in AudioCodes by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 147,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUDC. ValuEngine raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

