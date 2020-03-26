Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Tops $4.17 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 47.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $1,814.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02556830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

