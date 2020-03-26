InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.75 Million

Equities analysts expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to report $60.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.30 million and the highest is $61.12 million. InVitae reported sales of $40.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year sales of $330.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $333.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $467.31 million, with estimates ranging from $435.09 million to $498.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,098.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $137,412.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in InVitae by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,454 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in InVitae by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,337 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,577,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.07. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

