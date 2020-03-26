ION (ION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. ION has a market cap of $258,009.05 and approximately $11.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,449,772 coins and its circulating supply is 12,549,772 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

