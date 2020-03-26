Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $919,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.