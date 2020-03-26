IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $415.14 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinFalcon, FCoin and Coinone. IOTA has a total market cap of $415.14 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02565214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00196544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050223 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, FCoin, Coinone, HitBTC, Upbit, Ovis, OKEx, Exrates, Cobinhood, Binance, Gate.io, Bitfinex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

