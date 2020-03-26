Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Position Decreased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,598,500 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for 5.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 7.46% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $260,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

