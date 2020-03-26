IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages predict that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. IQIYI posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS.

IQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.40.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

