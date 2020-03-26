Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $166.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.52% from the company’s previous close.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV stock traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.02. 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 114.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iqvia will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,998,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,013,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,538,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.