Iridium Price Down 7% Over Last Week (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Iridium has a total market cap of $17,779.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash.

Iridium Coin Trading

Iridium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

