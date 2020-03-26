IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Hits $7.24 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $11.16 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.02593877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,013,450,143 coins and its circulating supply is 626,104,163 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

