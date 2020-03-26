Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

