iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is BCJ Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $48.54 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.95.

