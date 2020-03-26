iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after buying an additional 112,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.14. 1,432,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

