iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of IPAC stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $59.81.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.