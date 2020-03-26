iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.49. 7,825,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,279. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

