iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

IJR stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,481,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,558. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

