iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.73% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEZU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,734,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after buying an additional 78,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 105,751 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 219,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,579. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

