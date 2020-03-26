iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $90,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7,721.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

MTUM opened at $101.84 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

