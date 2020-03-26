iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Increased by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 612,671 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,066,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,911,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,650,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

