iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 312.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,531 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,016,000 after buying an additional 74,356 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 235,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period.

EMB opened at $97.98 on Thursday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

